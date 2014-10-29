My ovarian dermoid cyst could be cancerous.

I noticed last September I had a dermoid cyst pop up on a ct scan I had for abdominal pain. I made the appt with my gynecologist to follow up on it and she wanted to do an us six months later. In September it was only 9 mm. I had my us done may 7th and she told me that it had grown to 4.5 cm and there was a 2 cm spot on the cyst that could be cancerous. I'll be having surgery soon to remove the cyst and she may take my ovary we wont know until she gets in there and has a better picture of what's going on. I can't really find anything online about other peoples experience with a dermoid cyst turning out to be cancerous. I had a ct done a few days ago to check for a hernia after my last surgery in Jan and I was told I do. I also have an enlarged spleen and masses on both my ovaries, not just the one. I'm really just looking for other peoples experiences where a dermoid cyst was cancerous.