my sister has soft tissue sarcoma ,there is lesion in the right sacrum .she did chemo for 3 years her body can't handle now!!

Hello, Anon.
Thank you for posting. I'm sorry your sister is going through this.
For the benefit of our readers, soft tissue sarcoma refers to cancer that begins in the muscle, fat, fibrous tissue, blood vessels, or other supporting tissue of the body. There are different types of treatment for patients with adult soft tissue sarcoma. Standard treatments include chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, and targeted therapy. Sometimes clinical trials are available. Is your sister currently taking chemotherapy or was and needs it again?
We wish your sister well. Keep us updated on how she is doing.
best,
HelenaAugust 7, 2020 - 6:31pm
