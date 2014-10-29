Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

Sex

By Anonymous January 1, 2020 - 9:26am
 
Rate This

I had sex on last saturday and had an ipill .. again tuesday (yesterday) i had sex and then in the morning i again had an ipill.. my periods date is nearing in 4 days is there a chance of pregnancy.. and if i get my periods still shld i take the pregnancy test

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing.

You should not be taking EC (emergency contraception) as a means of birth control, it should be only used in emergencies. Overuse (like twice in three days, like you have done) can cause irregularities in the menstrual cycle and uncomfortable side effects. You can look up the website of your EC brand to know more about that.

However, EC is up to 95% effective so there is little chance of your getting pregnant. Your period may be delayed as a result of taking it twice but that does not mean you are pregnant. You will have to wait it out.

Once you have your period, there is no need to get a test. Your period confirms you are not pregnant.

Best,
Susan

January 1, 2020 - 10:07am

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Emergency Contraception

Get Email Updates

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!