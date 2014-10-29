Improved5955 Health
I had sex on last saturday and had an ipill .. again tuesday (yesterday) i had sex and then in the morning i again had an ipill.. my periods date is nearing in 4 days is there a chance of pregnancy.. and if i get my periods still shld i take the pregnancy test
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing.
You should not be taking EC (emergency contraception) as a means of birth control, it should be only used in emergencies. Overuse (like twice in three days, like you have done) can cause irregularities in the menstrual cycle and uncomfortable side effects. You can look up the website of your EC brand to know more about that.
However, EC is up to 95% effective so there is little chance of your getting pregnant. Your period may be delayed as a result of taking it twice but that does not mean you are pregnant. You will have to wait it out.
Once you have your period, there is no need to get a test. Your period confirms you are not pregnant.
January 1, 2020 - 10:07am
Susan
