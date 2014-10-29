Tight band of scar tissue 3cm into the opening of the vagina

I finished pelvic radiotherapy in September 2018 and now have a tight band of scar tissue just inside the vagina a small dilator goes in but nothing bigger , past the band of tissue the vagina is of normal length and normal width . In June 2018 before diagnosis of anal cancer I had a rectocele repair for vaginal wall prolapse, I cannot have intercourse with my boy friend , the band is literally a tight band . I recently purchased a Milli dilator from the USA it dilates in situ upto 40 mm which I can tolerate well , however if I try to reinsert at 40mm the tight band constricts and it just will not go in . I have seen two gynae consultants and a plastic surgeon, they were extremely reluctant because of the radiotherapy, the plastic consultant was extremely rude . Any experience of treating this type of construction?
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing to EmpowHER!
I'm sorry you've had to deal with both cancer and the aftermath/side effects of treatment. It's awful that a doctor who is supposed to help you chose to be rude and insulting instead. There are often a few bad apples in a good apple cart.
After radiation therapy in this area, vaginal tissue can become hard, tight and dry, making intercourse difficult and painful, or impossible for some. The vagina is very flexible and can stretch to a great extent (think of passing a baby through there!) and unfortunately, radiation can change the size and shape of it, including changing that great stretchy texture.
A vaginal dilator is often the first treatment, the same as you are doing. How long have you been using it? It can take months to allow increased movement in the vagina and for deeper penetration.
Did you meet with doctors to talk about removal of the scar tissue? You did not say. There is a scar tissue removal procedure called Fenton's Procedure. Is this what you discussed with these doctors? Can you tell us what they said or why they have declined to go ahead with it?
Let us know what you mean by the "construction" you discussed with them.
More information means we can help you further - don't lose hope. We look forward to hearing back from you.
Best,
SusanAugust 14, 2020 - 9:23am
