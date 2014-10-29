Tight band of scar tissue 3cm into the opening of the vagina

I finished pelvic radiotherapy in September 2018 and now have a tight band of scar tissue just inside the vagina a small dilator goes in but nothing bigger , past the band of tissue the vagina is of normal length and normal width . In June 2018 before diagnosis of anal cancer I had a rectocele repair for vaginal wall prolapse, I cannot have intercourse with my boy friend , the band is literally a tight band . I recently purchased a Milli dilator from the USA it dilates in situ upto 40 mm which I can tolerate well , however if I try to reinsert at 40mm the tight band constricts and it just will not go in . I have seen two gynae consultants and a plastic surgeon, they were extremely reluctant because of the radiotherapy, the plastic consultant was extremely rude . Any experience of treating this type of construction?