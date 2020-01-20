What does acne around the outer face mean?

Improved5961 Health
I use to have really bad acne on my chin but it cleared up & now it seems to be around my outer face...jawline, temples, top of forehead. What could my body be trying to tell me or what are some reasons it has changed?
Hello Anon,
Thank you for writing.
We can't specify why you are getting acne in any particular place and we don't know your age/sex. For some people, acne can revolve around the menstrual cycle and for others, simple teenage hormones can be the cause. For some, it can be caused by poor hygiene or from environmental bacteria around them or even as a side effect from medications.
Please let us know more about your situation and we can help you further.January 20, 2020 - 2:20pm
Best,
Susan
