Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

What does acne around the outer face mean?

By Anonymous January 20, 2020 - 12:02pm
 
Rate This

I use to have really bad acne on my chin but it cleared up & now it seems to be around my outer face...jawline, temples, top of forehead. What could my body be trying to tell me or what are some reasons it has changed?

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon,

Thank you for writing.

We can't specify why you are getting acne in any particular place and we don't know your age/sex. For some people, acne can revolve around the menstrual cycle and for others, simple teenage hormones can be the cause. For some, it can be caused by poor hygiene or from environmental bacteria around them or even as a side effect from medications.

Please let us know more about your situation and we can help you further.
Best,
Susan

January 20, 2020 - 2:20pm

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Tags:

Acne

Get Email Updates

Related Checklists

Acne Guide

Rosa Cabrera RN
Empowered

Have a question? We're here to help. Ask the Community.

ASK

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!