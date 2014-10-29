Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

What happens if I don't receive any treatment or monitoring of my indolent follicular non-hodgkins lymphoma?

By Anonymous February 9, 2020 - 6:12pm
 
Rate This

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing.

The lymphatic system is a part of the immune system. The immune system fights infections and other diseases. When cell development goes awry, the over-produced and abnormal cells can’t fight infections and can grow into a mass of tissue called a growth or tumor. The growths or tumors can be cancerous. Cancer of the lymphatic system is known as lymphoma.

Types of NHL are diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma. Lymphomas are then designated as either indolent (low-grade, grows slower), or aggressive (intermediate- or high-grade, may grow and spread more quickly). Since yours is indolent, progression will be slow.

Those with indolent lymphoma can expect to survive 15 years or longer. In fact, because of it's slow progression, some doctors adopt a wait-and-see plan and work on a future plan with the patient.

Eventual symptoms can include extreme fatigue, swelling, loss of appetite, fever and body aches.

If you don't get any treatment or monitoring, your symptoms will increase and will not be eased due to lack of medical care.

I hope this information has helped. Please take a look at our fact sheet for NHL here (you may have to copy and paste)

https://www.empowher.com/condition/non-hodgkins-lymphoma/definition

Best,
Susan

February 10, 2020 - 3:34pm

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Get Email Updates

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!