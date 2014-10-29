What happens if I don't receive any treatment or monitoring of my indolent follicular non-hodgkins lymphoma?

Improved5968 Health
The lymphatic system is a part of the immune system. The immune system fights infections and other diseases. When cell development goes awry, the over-produced and abnormal cells can’t fight infections and can grow into a mass of tissue called a growth or tumor. The growths or tumors can be cancerous. Cancer of the lymphatic system is known as lymphoma.
Types of NHL are diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma. Lymphomas are then designated as either indolent (low-grade, grows slower), or aggressive (intermediate- or high-grade, may grow and spread more quickly). Since yours is indolent, progression will be slow.
Those with indolent lymphoma can expect to survive 15 years or longer. In fact, because of it's slow progression, some doctors adopt a wait-and-see plan and work on a future plan with the patient.
Eventual symptoms can include extreme fatigue, swelling, loss of appetite, fever and body aches.
If you don't get any treatment or monitoring, your symptoms will increase and will not be eased due to lack of medical care.
I hope this information has helped. Please take a look at our fact sheet for NHL here (you may have to copy and paste)
https://www.empowher.com/condition/non-hodgkins-lymphoma/definition
February 10, 2020 - 3:34pm
Susan
