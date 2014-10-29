What is the possibilities of getting pregnant if I had intercourse during ovulation but took a EC pill the morning after?

Improved5991 Health
According to my calander I was in my fertile window from the 2 of June until the 8th, so the condom broke on the night of the 6 of may, I took a EC pill about 12 hours after intercourse, what is the possibilities of pregnancy because of the fact that I was already ovulating?
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing.
For most women, their fertile window is 4 or 5 days long (you said 6 which could also be the case). While this window occurs, a woman only actually ovulates for a little over 24 hours. The reason she has this long a window is that sperm can stay alive up to 5-6 days inside the body. Once ovulation is over, there is no risk of pregnancy. It's the days before ovulation and the day itself that counts.
We can't offer guaranteed percentages or stats when it comes to the odds of getting pregnant, but emergency contraception is about 95% effective when taken within 24 hours of sex. So this gives you a rough guide as to your chances.
Best,June 16, 2020 - 1:21pm
Susan
