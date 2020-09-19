Where can I find out about injuries after vaccinations?

Improved6015 Health
I am looking for SIRVA or other nerve issues. I cannot lift my arm, have weakness and a great deal of pain. It has been 8 months. I had immediate pain after my first Shingrix shot.
Hello, Anon! Thank you for writing today.
SIRVA is a shoulder injury related to vaccine administration caused by the injection of a vaccine into the shoulder capsule rather than the deltoid muscle. Anon, have your reported this to your doctor and/or place where the shot was administered? Below is some information on SIRVA that should be helpful. Keep us updated.
Shoulder Injury Related to Vaccine Administration (SIRVA):
https://www.immunizationinfo.com/shoulder-injury-related-to-vaccine-admi...
best,
HelenaSeptember 19, 2020 - 3:28pm
