Q: 

Where can I find out about injuries after vaccinations?

By Anonymous September 19, 2020 - 12:58pm
 
I am looking for SIRVA or other nerve issues. I cannot lift my arm, have weakness and a great deal of pain. It has been 8 months. I had immediate pain after my first Shingrix shot.

Hello, Anon! Thank you for writing today.

SIRVA  is a shoulder injury related to vaccine administration caused by the injection of a vaccine into the shoulder capsule rather than the deltoid muscle.  Anon, have your reported this to your doctor and/or place where the shot was administered?  Below is some information on SIRVA that should be helpful. Keep us updated. 

Shoulder Injury Related to Vaccine Administration (SIRVA):

https://www.immunizationinfo.com/shoulder-injury-related-to-vaccine-admi...

best,

Helena

September 19, 2020 - 3:28pm

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

