EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

Why have I got so much pain in the crease of my right leg, it makes me feel sick and it sometimes nearly makes me pass out.

By Anonymous July 15, 2020 - 12:21pm
 
I have osteroarthritus in my right knee and the crease in the back of my leg is so painful when I sit down and when I walk. Is there anything you can suggest that could help me. I take 8 Tramadol a day.

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing and I am sorry you are in so much pain. 

We cannot assist you in terms of pain medication recommendations but we do advise you to speak with your doctor about that. 

Are you having any other treatments done other than medication? Physical therapy? This may help with mobility and pain management. 

Being in the kind of pain that makes you feel like you could pass out is no way to live. Have you considered surgery?

We look forward to hearing back from  you!

Best,

Susan

July 15, 2020 - 6:07pm

