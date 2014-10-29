Facebook Pixel
dmahabir123
Would I be okay ?

By June 11, 2020 - 10:36pm
 
I took a prostinor on the 15th of may and another one on the 28th of may, I had an emergency tonight and I have to get one which will be the 12th of June. I do not plan to take anymore prostinors I’m going to start back my birth control but I am concerned
I am concerned about how I took 2 already and I have to take this other one because I do not want to get pregnant but I’m very worried because I heard too much can cause problems for when I want to get pregnant. Is it okay to take this pill one last time and I’d be okay considering I took 2 before or will I have complications ?

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello dmahabir12

Thank you for posting.

Taking this much EC is one month is not really an emergency. If pregnancy concerns you, you need to be using hormone-free condoms.

But taking it like this is not going to affect any future pregnancy. There is no science behind that.

Best,
Susan

June 12, 2020 - 4:38am

