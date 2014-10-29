Would I be okay ?

I took a prostinor on the 15th of may and another one on the 28th of may, I had an emergency tonight and I have to get one which will be the 12th of June. I do not plan to take anymore prostinors I’m going to start back my birth control but I am concerned

I am concerned about how I took 2 already and I have to take this other one because I do not want to get pregnant but I’m very worried because I heard too much can cause problems for when I want to get pregnant. Is it okay to take this pill one last time and I’d be okay considering I took 2 before or will I have complications ?