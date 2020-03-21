Hi Iam now 61 and living in England. As a child I suffered sexual abuse and physical violence from a school teacher, which often involved oral sex, which as you would appreciate as a child of 12 is a very frightening experience. As a result of this I have spent over 30years of my life in torment and guilt. To this day I have nightmares and flashbacks. In the last four years I have also suffered auditory hallucinations on a daily basis, for which I am now on medication. Having sought professional help, I have been told to get a grip, and get over it by various Psychiatrists. I also have had several suicide attempts in recent years. Iam by no means a selfish person, its just that sometimes the pain is to much to bear. Its a very lonely world with a mental illness, and my heart goes out to people in a similar situation as mine.
Hello, Joeboy,
Thank you for sharing your story. It helps others to know they are not alone. What you suffered is not something easily forgotten. We all cope with things differently. Being told to "get a grip" and "get over it" is not very helpful. You mention being on medication, so I hope this means you have been able to find a doctor to help you.
March 21, 2020 - 3:49pm
Helena
