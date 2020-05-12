Being home 24/7 can mess up our day and night cycles. And the lack of social interactions can affect our moods. These days, we can also throw uncertainty and anxiety into the mix. It turns out that all of these things can impact our body’s supply of serotonin. “Serotonin isn’t just a molecule that contributes to our happiness and wellbeing. It’s also very much in charge of the circadian rhythm. So, when it’s out of whack, our sleep cycles suffer,” explains leading alternative health expert Bryce Wylde, BSc, DHMHS, Homeopath.

What to do if you suspect you are in a serotonin slump

“Generally speaking in this situation, you want to take steps to build more serotonin in your system,” recommends Wylde. He describes three simple ways to make this happen:

Eat to balance your blood sugar. “Balancing your sugar will help to balance your serotonin. Right now, your body may be craving cakes, breads and doughnuts. But as you follow a blood sugar balancing diet, you’ll have fewer of those cravings.

Start by eating more whole grains, fresh fruits and non-starchy vegetables, nuts, beans and seeds. Stay well hydrated. Also try a modified intermittent fasting, where you wake up and fast until about noon.”

Re-establish better sleep cycles. “Your depth of sleep matters as much as how many hours you’re clocking on your pillow. Start with a cold, dark room; a comfortable mattress and some white noise. Some people find sleep success by taking melatonin or tryptophan supplements but those only work depending on your body’s chemistry. Plus, most of those products will put you to sleep but won’t necessarily help keep you asleep.

A more reliable approach is to take Zenbev within an hour of going to sleep. This is made from a balanced combination of simple, food-based ingredients that encourage the body to make melatonin at night and serotonin during the day. Zenbev contains pumpkin seed powder that is still wrapped in the intact protein bundle that allows for slow release. That’s why it works. It has to do with its molecular size. You can’t achieve the same thing by putting pumpkin seeds in the blender.”

Eat lunch outside. Anxiety burns serotonin. When you start feeling stressed, do some deep breathing. Better yet: Spend time in nature, especially a heavily wooded environment. Plant life emits negative ions, which increase serotonin output in the human body.”

Wylde also reminds you to get off the couch. “Exercise causes a surge of serotonin production. It also helps the body to manage blood sugar levels. This is why people who exercise frequently tend to be happier and more energetic overall. Just avoid strenuous exercise before bed.”