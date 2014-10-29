Chemotherapy is of a different type, it depends upon your medical condition what treatment your body needs. Some common myths about chemotherapy are explained below:

Myth 1: Chemotherapy is not made for older people:

Most of the people believe that chemotherapy treatments are only meant for youngsters. But it is completely wrong. Chemotherapy treatments are valid for the healthy recovery of people, whether they are of any age group. Even old age patients can undergo these treatments after consulting with their Doctors. The dosage can be modified as per the recovery module or based on the age requirement.

Myth 2: Avoid sugar if you want to stay away from cancer:

Avoiding sugar doesn’t mean to stop the intake of fruits and vegetables. The fact behind the sugary element is that cancer cells use it for dividing or growing fast. But on the other hand, how can we ignore fruits which contain fiber and carbohydrates too. Experts often advise that one can reduce the sugar in your diet if you are a cancer patient. By this, you can control the rapid growth of cancer cells.

Myth 3: Chemotherapy can make you sick:

These treatments differ from patient to patient. It is not important that everybody feels sick after chemotherapy. Now there are various medications that are added while chemotherapy treatments to stop nausea. So it is not mandatory that every patient feels the same, it just depends upon the stage and type of cancer. If the ratio of a cancer cell is quite high in your body, then you might get fatigued.

Myth 4: Cancer cells can decrease your immune system:

To recover from any type of diseases we need a high immunity level. Thus same is in the case of cancer, so with a new treatment i.e. immunotherapy, it becomes easy to destroy cancer cells. This treatment is known as the “fourth pillar” of medical advancement used for destroying cancer cells. By this treatment now it’s easy to target the hidden cancer cells.

Myth 5: Ayurvedic medicines or herbs are much better than other medication:

If you are thinking that for cancer patients non-medical treatments are better than, “it is totally wrong”. According to Doctors, no one can depend on herbs for treating cancer cells. Thus it is important to take proper chemotherapy cycles and along with it, you can trust turmeric or marijuana. But you can pursue it if your Doctors suggest to you. Otherwise, it has been proved that vitamin D from sunlight can help in the recurrence of cancer cells.

Myth 6: Chemotherapy does not work at all:

Various patients generally step back, because they think that it doesn’t work. But still, there are various examples that show that chemotherapy can make your survival easier. This treatment is quite effective if you start it from the earliest stage of cancer.

In short, you can say that one should have proper information about the treatments, which can be gained through counseling so that there is nothing that can stop the impact of your treatment.

RH clinic is amongst the special care clinic which helps the cancer patient recover fast and let them live a healthy life forever.