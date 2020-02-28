The Best Ordinary Products For Different Skin Concerns

With no single product being over $20 and thousands of 5-star reviews, any skincare enthusiast would love to give The Ordinary a try! The Ordinary’s high quality and affordable skincare line has become one of the most popular beauty lines amongst millennials.

Did we mention their skincare line is also vegan and cruelty-free?!

With over 20 serums, finding the right one for your skin might seem a bit overwhelming. Another overwhelming factor is the names of the products. The products are named after ingredients instead of what the product does so it can cause some confusion.

We looked up these products on SkinSAFE (skinsafeproducts.com) to see their rating of the products based on the ingredients for skincare lovers with particularly sensitive skin.

For Acne

These are good serums for someone who has more than just a couple of pimples that pop up here and there. If you are someone who has chronic acne that just can’t seem to go away these are the serums for you.

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% $5.99

This serum helps target breakouts and congestion. It also helps to balance the overproduction of oil. Niacinamide & Zinc are ingredients used to fight bacteria that can cause acne and blemishes.

SkinSAFE Facts

Top Free of the top common allergens

LipSAFE

EyelidSAFE

TeenSAFE

Gluten-free

Paraben-free

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution $7.20

This peeling solution provides deep exfoliation and decongests pores. It gives the skin a more radiant complexion. It helps people with chronic acne by reducing inflammation and redness. This 10-minute peel is suggested to be used once a week.

SkinSAFE Facts

91% Free of the top common allergens

TeenSAFE

Gluten-free

Paraben-free

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser $7.99

A gentle cleanser that removes makeup and leaves the skin feeling smooth & moisturized. It does not contain harsh ingredients that are known to irritate the skin. It is also oil-free, sometimes too much oil can cause breakouts. Since it is a gentle cleanser it is also suitable for all skin types.

SkinSAFE Facts

91% Free of the top common allergens

TeenSAFE

Propylene Glycol free

Paraben-free

For Dry Skin

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 $6.80

“Acid” sounds scary and drying but hyaluronic acid is actually the opposite. Mixing this with a daily moisturizer can help lock in moisture and hydrates the skin. Hyaluronic acid also contains humectants that draw in moisture from the surrounding and holds onto it. This is a must-have for anyone experiencing flakey skin due to living in dry climates.

SkinSAFE Facts

Top Free of the top common allergens

TeenSAFE

LipSAFE

EyelidSAFE

Fragrance-free

Paraben-free

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA $7.70

This hydrating formula contains amino acids, dermal lipids, and hyaluronic acid. Natural Moisturizing factors keep the outer layer of the skin well-hydrated.

SkinSAFE Facts

Top Free of the top common allergens

TeenSAFE

LipSAFE

EyelidSAFE

Gluten-free

Paraben-free

The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane $7.90

Squalane is naturally found in the skin, however, as you age the amount that is produced can decrease. Squalane is a fantastic hydrator and helps keep skin healthy and glowing!

SkinSAFE Facts

Top Free of the top common allergens

TeenSAFE

LipSAFE

EyelidSAFE

Gluten-free

Paraben-free

Propylene Glycol Free

Fragrance-free

For Oily Skin

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 $6.80

For people with oily skin, it is important to stick to water-based products. Putting more oil on your skin can cause breakouts. This hyaluronic acid keeps skin hydrated without making it more oily.

SkinSAFE Facts

Top Free of the top common allergens

TeenSAFE

LipSAFE

EyelidSAFE

Fragrance-free

Paraben-free

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA $7.70

This is a gentle cleanser and is great for all skin types, including oily skin. It is oil-free and non-greasy. This product will provide immediate hydration.

SkinSAFE Facts

Top Free of the top common allergens

TeenSAFE

LipSAFE

EyelidSAFE

Gluten-free

Paraben-free

The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA 2% $6.50

Lactic acid is known to help control oiliness and control breaks. It can even help to reduce the appearance of acne scars and other blemishes. This is a high-strength acid peeling formula for smoother, healthier-looking skin.

SkinSAFE Facts

91% free of the top common allergens

TeenSAFE

Gluten-free

Paraben-free

The Ordinary High-Adherence Silicone Primer $10.13

Beauty gurus claim, “This is the only primer I will use for my oily clients!” This formula uses advanced adaptive silicones to act as a matte, hydrating, blurring primer for makeup that looks higher in definition and adheres for longer. The formula can also be used alone as a non-greasy hydrator that reduces the looks of pores and imperfections.

SkinSAFE Facts

Top Free of the top common allergens

TeenSAFE

LipSAFE

EyelidSAFE

Gluten-free

Paraben-free

Fragrance-free

For Anti-Aging

The Ordinary Retinol 0.5% in Squalane $5.80

Retinol is known to reduce the appearance of fine lines and aging. This can be used daily and is an amazing product to add into your daily skin regimen. Remember, anytime you are using a product with retinol in it, it’s important to wear SPF!

SkinSAFE Facts

Top Free of the top common allergens

TeenSAFE

LipSAFE

EyelidSAFE

Gluten-free

Paraben-free

Fragrance-free

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution $8.70

Glycolic acid is an excellent anti-aging agent that helps reduce fine lines, dark spots, and acne. Along with glycolic acid, this product also contains amino acids, aloe vera, ginseng, and Tasmanian pepperberry. Because it exfoliates the skin it can also help improve skin clarity and give you a nice glow!

SkinSAFE Facts

91% free of the top common allergens

TeenSAFE

Gluten-free

Paraben-free

For Pigmentation & Dark Spots

The Ordinary Alpha-Arbutin 2% + HA $8.90

The main ingredient, alpha arbutin, works wonders for reducing dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It can be used morning and night by adding a few drops to clean skin.

SkinSAFE Facts

Top Free of the top common allergens

TeenSAFE

LipSAFE

EyelidSAFE

Gluten-free

Paraben-free

Fragrance-free

The Ordinary Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate 10% $9.60

This is a brightening hydrator with Vitamin C. Vitamin C is effective in brightening the skin because it’s an antioxidant. Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate is a water-soluble derivative of Vitamin C. This also provides anti-aging benefits. It does it all!

SkinSAFE Facts

82% free of the top common allergens

TeenSAFE

Gluten-free

Propylene Glyol free

The Ordinary Alzelaic Acid Suspension 10% $7.90

A brightening formula that evens the skin tone and reduces the appearance of blemishes. Azelaic acid is found in grains and is produced naturally in the skin. It is ideal for all skin types.

SkinSAFE Facts