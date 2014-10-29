Abnormal bleeding

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life I have been on birth control since I was 11 years old for endometriosos. I have a period every 88 days per the birth control pills.

2 days after protected sex, I am bleeding; enough to use a tampon. Bleeding only lasted an hour.

My period is 23 days away.

Whats happening?

Rough sex, break through bleeding?

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.