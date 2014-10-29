Facebook Pixel
AnnaS198
Q: 

Abnormal bleeding

By April 7, 2020 - 12:49pm
 
I have been on birth control since I was 11 years old for endometriosos. I have a period every 88 days per the birth control pills.
2 days after protected sex, I am bleeding; enough to use a tampon. Bleeding only lasted an hour.
My period is 23 days away.
Whats happening?
Rough sex, break through bleeding?

EmpowHER Guest
Anonymous

I have had breakthrough bleeding a handful of times before.

April 8, 2020 - 12:32pm

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide (reply to Anonymous)

Hi again

I would suggest this is likely to be the same thing again and is generally considered normal. If you have concerns, mention it to your doctor.

Best,
Susan

April 8, 2020 - 12:56pm

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello AnnaS198

Thank you for writing!

If you had rough sex then the bleeding could be explained by this.

Breakthrough bleeding is not common in birth control but it is certainly possible so again, this could be why you experienced bleeding.

If you take your birth control every day as prescribed, your risk of pregnancy is less than one half of one percent so highly unlikely.

Have you had breakthrough bleeding before?

We look forward to hearing back from you!

Best,
Susan

April 8, 2020 - 11:54am

