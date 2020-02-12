What we want you to know, is that you are not alone. This is an issue that MANY young women struggle with. It can be caused by physical, psychological, and relationship issues.

Low sex drive in young women is more common than most of us think. Many people associate low libido with women going through menopause or after menopause. However, more young women are reporting low sex drive as early as their mid-twenties.

A low sex drive can have a huge impact on your romantic relationships, mental health, and quality of life. We are tricked into thinking this isn’t normal because of movies, TV shows, culture, friends, and other factors.

A lot of young women don’t want to admit they have lost their sexual desire. They are at the prime of their life & at a time when their fertility is sometimes high. It can be stressful and upsetting to struggle with this issue.

It's a deeper issue than just not being attracted to your partner or loving someone.

So what causes it?

1. Mental health problems

Anxiety, depression, and any other mental health issue.

2. Medications

A lot of anti-depressants are known to cause a decreased sex drive. Birth control can also be the culprit of this issue.

3. Stress

You could be stressed from work, finances, school, relationship strains, children, or any other life stressors.

4. Poor body image & lack of self-esteem

5. Rape or abuse

Anything that has been a negative sexual experience in the past

6. Poor connection with a sexual partner

Maybe there has been a lack of communication or your schedules don’t line up anymore. The two of you may find it hard to create a work-life balance.

7. Trust problems in a relationship

It might be time to see a therapist to work through some of these issues and improve your sex life.

8. Chronic pain issues

If you are already suffering from pain, sex is probably the last thing you want to do. Depending on the condition, sex can even be painful.

9. Pregnancy & breastfeeding

We have all heard about how wild hormones can be during this time.