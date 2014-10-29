Abnormal bleeding on birth control?

I have been on birth control since i was 11 for endometrisos. I am now 24 years old.

I have been on the same brand of pills for 2 years. I have a period every 3 months, so have 90 day cycles.

23 days before my period i spotted for 2 days (pink blood on toilet paper, 1 time per day). It stopped.

Now 16 days before period i am wiping blood again (pink blood on toilet paper, 1 time)

This has never happened before. I haven't skipped any pills within the last 30 days.



Yes i am sexually active, but we use a condom and check to make sure it didn't break afterwards.

What could this be?