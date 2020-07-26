I’m on the pill and I make sure to take it regularly. Me and my boyfriend had sex 3 days after my period ended. My next period came on time but was shorter and lighter than usual. so I got little bit paranoid. I took couple of pregnancy tests, (2 weeks after sex, 1 day before expected period, 1 day after period and 33 days after sex) they all came out negative, but I have a weird feeling in my lower abdomen and I’ve noticed a line going from my belly button down (line negra) so I’m panicking more. Am I pregnant or paranoid? To be fair I’m always online looking for symptoms and then i start to have them am I just making It?