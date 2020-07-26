I’m on the pill and I make sure to take it regularly. Me and my boyfriend had sex 3 days after my period ended. My next period came on time but was shorter and lighter than usual. so I got little bit paranoid. I took couple of pregnancy tests, (2 weeks after sex, 1 day before expected period, 1 day after period and 33 days after sex) they all came out negative, but I have a weird feeling in my lower abdomen and I’ve noticed a line going from my belly button down (line negra) so I’m panicking more. Am I pregnant or paranoid? To be fair I’m always online looking for symptoms and then i start to have them am I just making It?
Hello Anon! Thank you for writing today.
I'm not sure you understand how the pill works. A woman does not ovulate on the pill, if she did, she could get pregnant. The pill is 99% effective if you are taking it exactly as prescribed, even with full intercourse. Your pregnancy tests are negative, so here is no realistic reason to think you are pregnant. You'll have to learn to trust the pill. You can look up the website of your brand of pill to learn more about how it works. Or have a talk with your GYN.
best,
HelenaJuly 26, 2020 - 3:55pm
