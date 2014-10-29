Am I protected from pregnancy after 7 days of taking birth control pills?

Improved5968 Health
Hello sabrina97
Thank you for writing.
Yes, you will be protected once you have taken your pills for seven consecutive days.
February 10, 2020 - 4:03pm
Susan
Hello! Thanks, I'm new to the pill that's why I have a lot of questions about it. I had sexual contact 9 days after taking the pill, but I still used a condom to be sure. And does it really matter if I start taking BCP on a Sunday following my period or I can start any time of the week after I got my period and I'll still be protected as long as I've been taking it for 7 days?February 10, 2020 - 8:35pm
Hello again
The active ingredients are generally the same from pill to pill.
You need to stick to a schedule when taking pills. Either take it the first day of your period or a Sunday start (that you did already). If you take it any day after your period, you will never had a scheduled period. That is not a good idea - the cycle is based on 28 days, you need to stick with that. Changing days but making sure not to have unprotected sex within 7 days is a very bad idea. You must have a consistent start and end day, particularly as you are often anxious about pregnancy.
And since you are using a condom too (98% effective) there is no real risk.
February 11, 2020 - 4:58pm
