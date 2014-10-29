are you like big penis for female?

Improved5954 Health
Is important a Penis measurement? because i have small and short..only 13cm
Hello!
I can't speak for all women but I don't think women are bothered too much about size. It seems to be men who are more concerned about it.
November 21, 2019 - 1:36pm
Susan
