are you like big penis for female?

By November 21, 2019 - 6:12am
 
Is important a Penis measurement? because i have small and short..only 13cm

SusanC
Hello!

I can't speak for all women but I don't think women are bothered too much about size. It seems to be men who are more concerned about it.

Susan

November 21, 2019 - 1:36pm

