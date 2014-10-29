Birth control and delaying my period?

I'm currently on the 21 day packet of Novynette and i read that if you wanna delay your period you can start another pack as soon as you finished the first one. My question is, if I do that, when that other pack is finished would I be able to wait the normal 8 days and bleed and then start another pack like i would usually do. Like would I be able to go back to my normal way of taking the tablets after i do it back to back?
Hello dmahabir123
Thank you for writing.
It's fine to go straight into your next pack of pills to skip your period and it's also fine to go back the usual 7 week break a month after that. Your pregnancy risk will not be raised.
December 18, 2019 - 2:50pm
Susan
