Birth control and delaying my period?

I'm currently on the 21 day packet of Novynette and i read that if you wanna delay your period you can start another pack as soon as you finished the first one. My question is, if I do that, when that other pack is finished would I be able to wait the normal 8 days and bleed and then start another pack like i would usually do. Like would I be able to go back to my normal way of taking the tablets after i do it back to back?