can you get vertigo by having diabetes?

Improved5991 Health
Changed3727 Lives
Saved3514 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Karen Ohaire
Thank you for writing!
For the benefit of our readers, vertigo is a feeling of spinning or whirling when you are not moving. It can also be an exaggerated feeling of motion without moving your body. It is the most common form of dizziness, but is different from light-headedness (the feeling of nearly passing out).
Vertigo is usually caused by problems in the nerves and structures of the inner ear, called the vestibular system. This system senses the position of your head and body in space as they move.
But diabetes can also be a cause. Diabetes can cause light headedness, dizziness and a feeling of imbalance. We cannot diagnose anything for our readers of course, but if you feel you have vertigo (or diabetes) or wondering if you have one, both, or you are concerned if your diabetes is causing vertigo, please see your doctor.
Best,May 26, 2020 - 4:13pm
Susan
This Comment