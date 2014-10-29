Facebook Pixel
Karen Ohaire
Q: 

can you get vertigo by having diabetes?

By May 26, 2020 - 12:37pm
 
Rate This

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Karen Ohaire

Thank you for writing!

For the benefit of our readers, vertigo is a feeling of spinning or whirling when you are not moving. It can also be an exaggerated feeling of motion without moving your body. It is the most common form of dizziness, but is different from light-headedness (the feeling of nearly passing out).

Vertigo is usually caused by problems in the nerves and structures of the inner ear, called the vestibular system. This system senses the position of your head and body in space as they move.

But diabetes can also be a cause. Diabetes can cause light headedness, dizziness and a feeling of imbalance. We cannot diagnose anything for our readers of course, but if you feel you have vertigo (or diabetes) or wondering if you have one, both, or you are concerned if your diabetes is causing vertigo, please see your doctor.

Best,
Susan

May 26, 2020 - 4:13pm

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Tags:

Vertigo

Get Email Updates

Vertigo Guide

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Have a question? We're here to help. Ask the Community.

ASK

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!