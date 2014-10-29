Concerns with pill and diarrhea

Hello!

I am on the contraceptive pill Gedarel and I had a question about what happens if you have diarrhea. I take my pill regularly at 11.30am, but I've had an upset stomach for a few days. For the last three days, I've had a single bout of it in the evening time (definitely more than three hours after my morning pill has been taken). I'm concerned because this has now happened three days in a row, does this count then as severe diarrhea because it's taken place for more than 24hrs? I'm not quite sure what the rule is and I would just like some clarification as to whether the pill has been absorbed.

Thank you!