Concerns with pill and diarrhea

I am on the contraceptive pill Gedarel and I had a question about what happens if you have diarrhea. I take my pill regularly at 11.30am, but I've had an upset stomach for a few days. For the last three days, I've had a single bout of it in the evening time (definitely more than three hours after my morning pill has been taken). I'm concerned because this has now happened three days in a row, does this count then as severe diarrhea because it's taken place for more than 24hrs? I'm not quite sure what the rule is and I would just like some clarification as to whether the pill has been absorbed.
Thank you!
Hello AD4494
Thank you for writing!
We are happy to help you with your questions on the pill and diarrhea but we have helped you with these similar questions multiple times. I'm not sure you are reading the responses?
Since your issues are occuring more than three hours after taking the Pill, you should be fine. Of course, we cannot be 100% about this but generally speaking, you should be fine.
If you find that you are having recurrent bouts of diarrhea, see your doctor. And if you have more than one bout, a medication like Imodium can offer quick relief.
Best,
SusanJuly 21, 2020 - 3:49pm
