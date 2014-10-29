Contraceptive pill

Hello! I just need clarification on a situation that's taken place over the last 24 hours.

After my withdrawal break, I started a new pack of Gedarel yesterday morning, 18th June at half 11 in the morning. I had sex that night (only relying on the birth control for protection). However this morning I was sick three times between 3am-5am. I feel confident that I can keep down medication so will continue to take my second day regular pill at half 11.

I will use a second protection method if I choose to do it again this week, but I'm worried that having sex last night followed by a few bouts of sickness has compromised my protection for last night. I could use some clarification/advice please! Thanks so much.