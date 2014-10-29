Facebook Pixel
Contraceptive pill

By June 19, 2020 - 2:49am
 
Hello! I just need clarification on a situation that's taken place over the last 24 hours.

After my withdrawal break, I started a new pack of Gedarel yesterday morning, 18th June at half 11 in the morning. I had sex that night (only relying on the birth control for protection). However this morning I was sick three times between 3am-5am. I feel confident that I can keep down medication so will continue to take my second day regular pill at half 11.

I will use a second protection method if I choose to do it again this week, but I'm worried that having sex last night followed by a few bouts of sickness has compromised my protection for last night. I could use some clarification/advice please! Thanks so much.

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello AD4494

Thank you for writing.

There is no need to worry since your Pill would have been fully absorbed by the body within an hour or two. So throwing up 3.5 hours later would not take any medication out of the body. Using a backup for a few days is fine if you are a worrier but it's not necessary.

Best,
Susan

June 19, 2020 - 9:07am

