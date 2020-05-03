This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life I had sex 8 days ago and my period was due 4 days ago. I have a copper Paraguard IUD And he pulled out. Im worried about the IUD being moved but I know that can only happen to 1% of people. The cramps aren’t that bad but they still hurt. I could never feel the strings ( I got my IUD in July ) and the last tome I had it checked was July. I’m getting what seem to be period cramps and brown discharge. Could I be pregnant?

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.