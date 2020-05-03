I had sex 8 days ago and my period was due 4 days ago. I have a copper Paraguard IUD And he pulled out. Im worried about the IUD being moved but I know that can only happen to 1% of people. The cramps aren’t that bad but they still hurt. I could never feel the strings ( I got my IUD in July ) and the last tome I had it checked was July. I’m getting what seem to be period cramps and brown discharge. Could I be pregnant?
Hello again, Emmieyk.
We have addressed this subject with you before. Please copy/paste the link below:
https://www.empowher.com/community/ask/iud-strings-and-pregnancy
As previously mentioned, you need to trust that your method of birth control is protecting you. If you don't feel confidant using the IUD, consult your GYN about other birth control options.
best,May 3, 2020 - 5:49am
Helena
