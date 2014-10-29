Going off the pill

Hi, I was on the birth control pill for several months and took it religiously every day at the same time. With stay at home orders, the last time I saw my boyfriend was in mid March. We did not have sex, but were intimate in other ways (fingering, oral, etc.) I was on the pill at this time and started my period soon after seeing him. I continued to take the pill, and had another period as expected a month later. After that period, I went off of the pill. It has been about 40 days since my last period started and I haven't had another one yet. Before starting the pill my periods were quite irregular at times. I didn't feel any symptoms when I initially went off the pill, but the past week or so (which would be approximately a month after going off of the pill,) my breasts/nipples have been feeling tender and sore. Is it normal to have these symptoms and a delayed period after stopping the pill? Pregnancy is not possible as I've had 2 periods since the last time I was intimate right? Is there anything I can do to bring about my period now?