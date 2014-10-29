Hi, I accidentally took 3 of my first week active birth control pills on the first 3 days of my inactive week. How should I proceed with taking my birth control?

Improved5981 Health
Normally I get my period on day 4. Should I stop taking my birth control and continue taking the placebo pills or keep continuing the new pack? Please advise.
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
Continue taking your new pack of pills for this month - you may not get a period (withdrawal bleeding) as a result but it won't matter. Continue taking your active pills and finish them off. You can go back to normal next month.
Best,
Susan
