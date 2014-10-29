Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

Hi, I accidentally took 3 of my first week active birth control pills on the first 3 days of my inactive week. How should I proceed with taking my birth control?

By Anonymous March 27, 2020 - 6:21am
 
Rate This

Normally I get my period on day 4. Should I stop taking my birth control and continue taking the placebo pills or keep continuing the new pack? Please advise.

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

Continue taking your new pack of pills for this month - you may not get a period (withdrawal bleeding) as a result but it won't matter. Continue taking your active pills and finish them off. You can go back to normal next month.
Best,
Susan

March 27, 2020 - 7:25am

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Birth Control

Get Email Updates

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!