Hi, I’m taking a birth control called novynette. I’ve been taking it for a while now and I was just wondering if it would be okay to come off of it for a month or two and then start back?

Hello kmahabit123
Thank you for writing!
It's perfectly fine to take a break from birth control - for whatever reason.
Just make sure you use a different method of birth control (eg; condoms) if you have sex, so you won't get pregnant.
There is no health risk to stopping for a while and then restarting.
Susan
