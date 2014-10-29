Facebook Pixel
kmahabir123
Hi, I’m taking a birth control called novynette. I’ve been taking it for a while now and I was just wondering if it would be okay to come off of it for a month or two and then start back?

By April 16, 2020 - 6:50pm
 
SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello kmahabit123

Thank you for writing!

It's perfectly fine to take a break from birth control - for whatever reason.

Just make sure you use a different method of birth control (eg; condoms) if you have sex, so you won't get pregnant.

There is no health risk to stopping for a while and then restarting.

Best,
Susan

April 17, 2020 - 9:24am

kmahabir123
(reply to SusanC)

Thank you

April 17, 2020 - 10:17am

