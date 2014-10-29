Facebook Pixel
kmahabir123
Hi, so I recently came off of birth control but I want to start back. But Last Friday I took a prostinor, can I start back my birth control today ? Would it be effective ? Or do I have to wait

By May 17, 2020 - 11:45pm
 
SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello kmahabir123

Thank you for writing.

It might be a good idea to wait until your breakthrough bleeding occurs (the side effect of emergency contraception) so that you are not concerned about pregnancy.

But if you don't get side effects (usually within a week of taking EC) then it should be fine to start regular birth control.

Best,
Susan

May 18, 2020 - 6:24am

