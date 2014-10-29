Hi, so I recently came off of birth control but I want to start back. But Last Friday I took a prostinor, can I start back my birth control today ? Would it be effective ? Or do I have to wait

Improved5990 Health
Hello kmahabir123
Thank you for writing.
It might be a good idea to wait until your breakthrough bleeding occurs (the side effect of emergency contraception) so that you are not concerned about pregnancy.
But if you don't get side effects (usually within a week of taking EC) then it should be fine to start regular birth control.
Best,May 18, 2020 - 6:24am
Susan
