how can i know if im pregnant?

Hello, so i have not had my period for 2 years because i was on the depo, on july of this year i stopped taking the shot and after that i started having a lot of discharge. Now, last week on sunday i had light bleeding but only when i would wipe and it lasted for three days and on my last day the bleeding was a brownish color. two weeks prior of the bleeding my nipples were tender that it hurt to even touch them. lately i have been really nausious and i have been getting alot of headaches every single day. yesterday Sunday Dec. 01, 2019 i took a pregnancy test and it was negative. is there a possibility that i could be pregnant even if i have not gotten my period for 2 years?
I assume you are having unprotected sex and since you just had a very light period, it seems your cycle is starting to get back to normal. It can take from 6-18 months for the cycle to return to normal so you may have some time to go. If your test was negative then you are not pregnant. There is probably no need to test again. Your symptoms may be due to PMS. If you periods are slowly coming back, pregnancy may be possible in the future. You will need to give it some time. Once your cycle is back to normal, you have the same chance of pregnancy as any other fertile woman.
