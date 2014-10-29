how can i know if im pregnant?

Hello, so i have not had my period for 2 years because i was on the depo, on july of this year i stopped taking the shot and after that i started having a lot of discharge. Now, last week on sunday i had light bleeding but only when i would wipe and it lasted for three days and on my last day the bleeding was a brownish color. two weeks prior of the bleeding my nipples were tender that it hurt to even touch them. lately i have been really nausious and i have been getting alot of headaches every single day. yesterday Sunday Dec. 01, 2019 i took a pregnancy test and it was negative. is there a possibility that i could be pregnant even if i have not gotten my period for 2 years?