How is a feeding tube used

A feeding tube is a device that’s inserted into your stomach through your abdomen. This treatment is usually reserved for when you have trouble eating on your own, due to reasons such as:
-You have an abnormality of your mouth or esophagus (the tube that connects your throat to your stomach).
-You have difficulty swallowing or keeping food down.
-You aren’t getting enough nutrition or fluids by mouth.
