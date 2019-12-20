Facebook Pixel
How is a feeding tube used

By Anonymous December 19, 2019 - 9:38pm
 
Hello, Anon!

Thank you for posting today.

A feeding tube is a device that’s inserted into your stomach through your abdomen. This treatment is usually reserved for when you have trouble eating on your own, due to reasons such as:

-You have an abnormality of your mouth or esophagus (the tube that connects your throat to your stomach).
-You have difficulty swallowing or keeping food down.
-You aren’t getting enough nutrition or fluids by mouth.

Helena

December 20, 2019 - 3:25pm

