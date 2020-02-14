I discontinued my birth control, and missed my period (haven't had intercourse during the time span). when can I resume taking it?

Hey! I have PCOD and take birth control. I last had intercourse around the 3rd of January,while still on the pill. I got my period around the 12th the same month. I discontinued my pill since then, and now, 14th of February,and there's still no signs of it. if my period is late, when can I resume my birth control again,at the earliest? because I've heard it can be late by a few weeks.

also, is there any chance I might be pregnant?