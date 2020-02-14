I discontinued my birth control, and missed my period (haven't had intercourse during the time span). when can I resume taking it?

Hey! I have PCOD and take birth control. I last had intercourse around the 3rd of January,while still on the pill. I got my period around the 12th the same month. I discontinued my pill since then, and now, 14th of February,and there's still no signs of it. if my period is late, when can I resume my birth control again,at the earliest? because I've heard it can be late by a few weeks.
also, is there any chance I might be pregnant?
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello, shayeri.dutta
Thank you for posting!
If you have not had sex since your period, pregnancy should not be a worry. A pregnancy test can ease your mind. You can resume your birth control anytime you like unless your doctor has a preference as to when.
There are 2 types of birth control pills (combination pills and progestin-only pills). If you start taking combination pills within 5 days after your period starts, you’ll be protected from pregnancy right away. If you start combination pills any other time, you need to take the pill for 7 days before you’re protected from pregnancy. Use another method of birth control, like a condom, if you have sex during your first week on the pill.
If you take progestin-only pills, you’ll be protected from pregnancy after 48 hours (2 days) on the pill. If you have sex during those first 2 days, use another method of birth control.
best,
HelenaFebruary 14, 2020 - 2:56pm
This Comment