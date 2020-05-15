Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

I’m on birth control pills Portia. Exactly a week ago my boyfriend and I had sex he didn’t used a condom.

By Anonymous May 15, 2020 - 4:16pm
 
He pulled out before coming. I got scared and took an EC pill that same day. I’ve been having off and on cramps. Note I never missed a birth control pill. Is there a chance I can get pregnant. I’m now in the third row of birth control pills.

Helena
Empowered
Guide

Hello Anon! Thank you for writing today.

The birth control pill works by stopping sperm from joining with an egg (fertilization). The hormones in the pill stop ovulation. No ovulation means there's no egg hanging around for sperm to fertilize, so pregnancy can't happen. The pill is 99.9% effective. Since you are taking it as prescribed, you are protected even with full intercourse. Taking emergency contraception when it's not needed can cause unnecessary side effects like an irregular cycle, cramps, nausea, and other discomforts. Read the information that came with the emergency contraception so you know what to expect. Keep taking your pills as usual and your cycle will sort itself out.

best,
Helena

May 15, 2020 - 5:35pm

This Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions.

