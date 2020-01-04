I was disvirgen but no blood even up till now and i am still having sex why is it so

Improved5955 Health
Changed3702 Lives
Saved3509 Lives
1 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello, Anon!
Thank you for your post.
It’s normal to have bleeding the first time you have sex, but it’s also normal not to!
Vaginas have a thin tissue that stretches across part of the opening. This is called a hymen. Sometimes when girls have vaginal sex for the first time, their hymen gets stretched open, which can cause pain or bleeding. But the hymen can also naturally stretch from things like sports, using a tampon, or putting fingers or other objects in the vagina. Also, some girls are born with very little hymenal tissue, so it may seem like they don’t have a hymen at all.
best,
HelenaJanuary 4, 2020 - 7:27am
This Comment