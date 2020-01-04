Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

I was disvirgen but no blood even up till now and i am still having sex why is it so

By Anonymous January 3, 2020 - 10:39pm
 
Rate This

Add a Comment1 Comments

Helena
Empowered
Guide

Hello, Anon!

Thank you for your post.

It’s normal to have bleeding the first time you have sex, but it’s also normal not to!

Vaginas have a thin tissue that stretches across part of the opening. This is called a hymen. Sometimes when girls have vaginal sex for the first time, their hymen gets stretched open, which can cause pain or bleeding. But the hymen can also naturally stretch from things like sports, using a tampon, or putting fingers or other objects in the vagina. Also, some girls are born with very little hymenal tissue, so it may seem like they don’t have a hymen at all.

best,

Helena

January 4, 2020 - 7:27am

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Sexual Health

Get Email Updates

Resource Centers

Related Checklists

Sexual Health Guide

Rosa Cabrera RN
Empowered

Have a question? We're here to help. Ask the Community.

ASK

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!