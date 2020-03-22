Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
I was pleasuring myself by using a dildo but I could not insert all of it jus tthe head. Normal size dildo. Shortly after I noticed some blood spotting. I have not had sex for abut 4 years. Should I be concern.

By Anonymous March 22, 2020 - 7:48am
 
Helena
Empowered
Guide

Hello, Anon! Thank you for your message.

If it's been a long while since there has been any kind of penetration, you likely experienced some minor frictional stretching, (small micro-tears) leading to bleeding (reddish spotting). This can happen during sex with a partner also depending on how lubricated you are, the size of your partner, if penetration was difficult or rough, etc. You don't mention your age or if the sex toy is new or one you have used before. I would not be concerned unless it keeps happening, even when you find you are well lubricated (wet) or are using additional lubrication, in which case you should speak to your doctor.

best,
Helena

March 22, 2020 - 8:32am

