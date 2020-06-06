If I start novynette today would I be protected one time or how long would I have to wait for me to be protected?

Improved5991 Health
Hello again, kmahabir123
If you start taking combination birth control pills within 5 days after your period starts, you’ll be protected from pregnancy right away. For example, if you get your period Monday morning, you can start the pill anytime until Saturday morning and be protected from pregnancy right away.
If you start combination pills any other time, you need to take the pill for 7 days before you’re protected from pregnancy. Use another method of birth control during this time, like a condom, if you have sexual intercourse during the first week on the pill. Many women choose to do this no matter when they start their pills, for extra peace of mind.
best,
HelenaJune 6, 2020 - 6:07am
