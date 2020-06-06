Facebook Pixel
kmahabir123
Q: 

If I start novynette today would I be protected one time or how long would I have to wait for me to be protected?

By June 5, 2020 - 10:00pm
 
Helena
Empowered
Guide

Hello again, kmahabir123

If you start taking combination birth control pills within 5 days after your period starts, you’ll be protected from pregnancy right away. For example, if you get your period Monday morning, you can start the pill anytime until Saturday morning and be protected from pregnancy right away.

If you start combination pills any other time, you need to take the pill for 7 days before you’re protected from pregnancy. Use another method of birth control during this time, like a condom, if you have sexual intercourse during the first week on the pill. Many women choose to do this no matter when they start their pills, for extra peace of mind.

best,

Helena

June 6, 2020 - 6:07am

