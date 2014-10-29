Is it okay to have sex orally when using estradiol ?

Improved6013 Health
Changed3736 Lives
Saved3521 Lives
1 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing - this is a great question!
According to health care professionals, it is best to insert estradiol after oral sex or when you know you will not be having sex for several hours - about 6-12 hours. Then you should be fine and so will your partner.
Best,
SusanSeptember 4, 2020 - 11:59am
This Comment