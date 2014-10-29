Facebook Pixel
Is it okay to have sex orally when using estradiol ?

By Anonymous September 4, 2020 - 9:30am
 
Hello Anon

Thank you for writing - this is a great question! 

According to health care professionals, it is best to insert estradiol after oral sex or when you know you will not be having sex for several hours - about 6-12 hours.  Then you should be fine and so will your partner. 

Susan

September 4, 2020 - 11:59am

