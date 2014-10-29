Facebook Pixel
Emmieyk
IUD Checkup!

By June 21, 2020 - 11:20pm
 
I recently became confident and had my boyfriend ejaculate inside of me with my copper IUD! Days before this, I had gone to the gyno and they said everything was in place and I have a petite vagina. My period is due in 8 days and I am getting a little bit anxious. My question is an his penis move my IUD? Sometimes it can hurt when his penis can move in a weird spot for a bit. How likely is it that I am to get pregnant? I’ve been so scared reading IUD pregnancy stories and they recommended a mirena for my anxiety because it’s smaller but I would get more anxiety because of the no periods. Thank you so much!

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello again Emmieyk

Thank you for writing!

An IUD is more than 99% effective.

Very rough sex could potentially dislodge an IUD but it is not uncommon. You'd likely feel it if this happened. You can read all about your particular brand on the manufacturer's website or consult your o/gyn.

Best,
Susan

June 22, 2020 - 9:42am

