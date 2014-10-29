IUD Checkup!

I recently became confident and had my boyfriend ejaculate inside of me with my copper IUD! Days before this, I had gone to the gyno and they said everything was in place and I have a petite vagina. My period is due in 8 days and I am getting a little bit anxious. My question is an his penis move my IUD? Sometimes it can hurt when his penis can move in a weird spot for a bit. How likely is it that I am to get pregnant? I’ve been so scared reading IUD pregnancy stories and they recommended a mirena for my anxiety because it’s smaller but I would get more anxiety because of the no periods. Thank you so much!