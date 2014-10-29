IUD strings and Pregnancy

Hi! I have had a copper IUD for 6 months and I don’t know what my strings feel like. I have been having unprotected sex but have had my bf pull out before cumming. Most of the time he will put it back in 30 minutes after he came to have fun again. I’m worried, I don’t know what IUD strings feel like, and I don’t know if it’s placed. Last time I checked was June and they were in the right place. My period is due in 3 days and we had sex today 3 times and he didn’t wash up before having intercourse again. I have been getting period cramps and I don’t know if that means that I’m not preg from today. Could I be pregnant?
The copper IUD is nearly failsafe - it's 99.9 percent effective. Unless it shifts or it taken out, a women realistically can't get pregnant. Have you tried to feel for strings? Just because you cannot feel the strings, doesn't mean they are not there. Many women can't feel them. If your period is due in three days, you will just have to wait it out until then. You are going to have to learn to trust the IUD.
Susan
