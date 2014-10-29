Missed a pill a week after intercourse

Hi I really need your help so last Tuesday me and my boyfriend had protected sex And up until then I took my pill on time I am on the combination pill so I can take it with in 12 hours which I did We did not have sex since last Tuesday and today I dropped my pill down the sink so I won’t be able to get another packet till tomorrow it’s been a week since we have had sex and I missed a pill tonight is there any chance that this could effect pregnancy or any chance of pregnancy could you please explain Or am I okay since I took all my pills on time before we had sex thank you
And I forgot to add in tonight was the night I was supposed to take my last pill and tomorrow I start my week break but I will be taking a pill in the morning will this affect anything or is there any chance of pregnancyJanuary 28, 2020 - 11:36am
Hi Sarah29
Thanks for the extra details.
There is no need to take any additional precautions, just start your new pack one day earlier. Once you get your breakthrough bleeding, you know you are not pregnant but missing a pill a full week after sex won't cause ovulation that could cause a pregnancy - you are just about to finish your pack anyway.
If you want to be very careful, then use a condom for the next 7 days. Then there will be zero additional risk.
Best,January 28, 2020 - 2:13pm
Susan
