Missed a pill a week after intercourse

Hi I really need your help so last Tuesday me and my boyfriend had protected sex And up until then I took my pill on time I am on the combination pill so I can take it with in 12 hours which I did We did not have sex since last Tuesday and today I dropped my pill down the sink so I won’t be able to get another packet till tomorrow it’s been a week since we have had sex and I missed a pill tonight is there any chance that this could effect pregnancy or any chance of pregnancy could you please explain Or am I okay since I took all my pills on time before we had sex thank you