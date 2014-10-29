Missing Period

I have been on birth control pills for years. I get a period every 3 months - usually get my period the morning of inactive pill 3. I am sexually active.

Me and my partner are extremely cautious when we have sex (birth control, condom, and pullout).

We weren't using out heads 6 weeks ago - no condom, but he was sure he pulled out way before he ejaculated.

Anyway I took plan b as a precaution. 6 weeks later my period is almost over (4/7 inactive pills) with no period....slight cramps but nothing else.



I did a pregnancy test this morning (morning urine - almost 6 weeks after sex) was negitive.

What do I do?