Missing Period

I have been on birth control pills for years. I get a period every 3 months - usually get my period the morning of inactive pill 3. I am sexually active.
Me and my partner are extremely cautious when we have sex (birth control, condom, and pullout).
We weren't using out heads 6 weeks ago - no condom, but he was sure he pulled out way before he ejaculated.
Anyway I took plan b as a precaution. 6 weeks later my period is almost over (4/7 inactive pills) with no period....slight cramps but nothing else.
What do I do?
Hello!
Thank you for writing!
There is no need to use all these precautions as the pill alone will suffice but I understand really wanting to avoid pregnancy. I was often very cautious too.
However, taking Plan B while on the Pill is NOT a good idea. You are adding a very large dose of hormones to your body that already is taking hormonal birth control. It won't add an extra layer of precaution, it will simply disrupt your cycle. That's likely what's going on now.
There is nothing to do, you're not pregnant. Just keep taking the Pill as usual and your period will arrive when your body readjusts - it could be weeks or a month - we can't speculate.
Best,
SusanOctober 29, 2020 - 3:08pm
