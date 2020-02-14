Pill and sickness

Hi!

I've been on the contraceptive pill Gedarel for the past few years and have never had a problem with it.

I took my first pill of a new pack yesterday morning at 11am, however was sick (only once) around 20hrs later at 7am the following morning. I then took my regular morning pill as usual, I'm just wondering what the likelihood is that this will decrease the pills effectiveness, especially because it was so early in the pack?

Also, I have had loose stool and was wondering if that contributes at all.

Thank you!