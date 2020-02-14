Facebook Pixel
AD4494
Q: 

Pill and sickness

By February 14, 2020 - 8:41am
 
Hi!
I've been on the contraceptive pill Gedarel for the past few years and have never had a problem with it.

I took my first pill of a new pack yesterday morning at 11am, however was sick (only once) around 20hrs later at 7am the following morning. I then took my regular morning pill as usual, I'm just wondering what the likelihood is that this will decrease the pills effectiveness, especially because it was so early in the pack?

Also, I have had loose stool and was wondering if that contributes at all.

Thank you!

Helena
Empowered
Guide

Hello, AD4494

Thank you for posting,

If 20 hours has passed, there is no worry. Continue your pills as usual. If you're sick (vomit) within two hours of taking your contraceptive pill, it will not have been absorbed by your body. You should then take another pill right away. As long as you're not sick again, you're still protected against pregnancy.

best,

Helena

February 14, 2020 - 3:08pm

