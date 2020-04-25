Facebook Pixel
AD4494
Q: 

Pill worries

By April 25, 2020 - 4:52am
 
Hello! I'm just posting my question because I'm an over-anxious person.

Basically, I had mild diarrhea a few days ago - 2 bouts of it (loose then watery) that occurred about 9 hours after I took my morning contraceptive pill. I was just wondering what the general rule is for this, and if I can still count on my pill to be effective. I usually think nothing of it if it just happens the once, but I'm worried this time because it happened again not long after.

I'd appreciate any comments!

Helena
Hello, AD4494,

We answered this question for you some weeks ago. See the link below.

https://www.empowher.com/community/ask/pill-and-sickness

best,

Helena

April 25, 2020 - 5:08am

