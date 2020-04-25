Pill worries

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Saved My Life Hello! I'm just posting my question because I'm an over-anxious person. Basically, I had mild diarrhea a few days ago - 2 bouts of it (loose then watery) that occurred about 9 hours after I took my morning contraceptive pill. I was just wondering what the general rule is for this, and if I can still count on my pill to be effective. I usually think nothing of it if it just happens the once, but I'm worried this time because it happened again not long after. I'd appreciate any comments!

