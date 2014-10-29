Pregnancy on Pill ( Almost 100% sure of perfect use)

My nurse told me the withdrawl bleed does NOT mean I am not pregnant which greatly shocked me and which has made me paranoid of pregnancy as I am scared of finding out I am pregnant before it is too late to abort. I have no confirmation I am 100% not pregnant which is scary for me and caused my latest pregnancy scare.

Last month, I had unprotected sex twice (pull out method and on contraceptive pill Ovreena) during my cycle. I don’t believe I missed a pill.

Noticing symptoms of constipation and diarrhoea flatulence, regurgitation, throat tightness that are eerily similar to early pregnancy symtoms that is absolutely causing me great deals of panic.

I did not have a withdrawl bleed as I decided to start my next cycle straight away as I was told the withdrawl bleed isnt the same as a period anyways and does not mean i am not pregnant.

Could I still be pregnant from these symptoms? Should I take a pregnancy test? Do I now need to take one every month to confirm on the pill? I am terrified and confused. Please help. Thank you