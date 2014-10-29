Pregnancy on Pill ( Almost 100% sure of perfect use)

My nurse told me the withdrawl bleed does NOT mean I am not pregnant which greatly shocked me and which has made me paranoid of pregnancy as I am scared of finding out I am pregnant before it is too late to abort. I have no confirmation I am 100% not pregnant which is scary for me and caused my latest pregnancy scare.
Last month, I had unprotected sex twice (pull out method and on contraceptive pill Ovreena) during my cycle. I don’t believe I missed a pill.
Noticing symptoms of constipation and diarrhoea flatulence, regurgitation, throat tightness that are eerily similar to early pregnancy symtoms that is absolutely causing me great deals of panic.
I did not have a withdrawl bleed as I decided to start my next cycle straight away as I was told the withdrawl bleed isnt the same as a period anyways and does not mean i am not pregnant.
Could I still be pregnant from these symptoms? Should I take a pregnancy test? Do I now need to take one every month to confirm on the pill? I am terrified and confused. Please help. Thank you
I'm not sure your nurse is correct as the general consensus of withdrawal bleeding (sometimes called a period for the sake of simplicity) is that it proof a woman is not pregnant as this bleeding means the lining of the uterus is being shed. When pregnant, the lining of the uterus does it opposite - it thickens.
If you are on the Pill - this is not "unprotected" in terms of pregnancy. It's unprotected in terms of safe sex against STI's. Your symptoms may mean pregnancy (constipation is common) but it's extremely difficult to get pregnant when taking the Pill correctly. The odds of you being pregnant are literally less than one half of one percent.
There is no need to take the 7 day break - it was done in the "old days" to reassure women they weren't pregnant and because it was considered more "normal" to have a period (withdrawal bleed). Those days/attitudes have gone.
You can always take a test to confirm you aren't pregnant and remember, many women who worry like this experience symptoms due to stress. The mind is very powerful. You don't need a test to confirm you aren't pregnant unless you are are so stressed that you feel that need. That is up to you. I hope you read enough to become more secure, because that is no way to live. You want to enjoy a healthy love life, not get stressed about it. The pill is so effective that this stress should not happen.
March 18, 2020 - 1:33pm
Susan
