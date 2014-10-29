Facebook Pixel
itssabrina97
Q: 

Second pack of the pill, does it continue to be effective?

By February 25, 2020 - 7:30pm
 
Rate This

Hello all, I’ve started with my second pack after the 7 day break after my first pack. I got my period on the break and continued taking pills 5 days after i had my period (since i also started 5 days after the first time). My question is, does the pill continue to be effective even by the time i started a new pack? I had sex 6 days on the second pack but I still used a condom + pull out. Just curious if I had to wait 7 days still. Thanks

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello again

Your pill is effective with no waiting period needed.

Best,
Susan

February 26, 2020 - 8:04am

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Birth Control

Get Email Updates

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!