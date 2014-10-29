Second pack of the pill, does it continue to be effective?

Hello all, I’ve started with my second pack after the 7 day break after my first pack. I got my period on the break and continued taking pills 5 days after i had my period (since i also started 5 days after the first time). My question is, does the pill continue to be effective even by the time i started a new pack? I had sex 6 days on the second pack but I still used a condom + pull out. Just curious if I had to wait 7 days still. Thanks
Your pill is effective with no waiting period needed.
