Took my pill 9 hours late

Hello me and my boyfriend had sex on last Saturday night ...up until before that I took my pill on time every night ...I took it normal time that night and the next night but on Monday night I took it about 7 hours late and then on Thursday night I went to sleep without taking it and woke up during night to take it I was 9 hours late ...will this effect anything ...I am on the combination pill ...I heard if I take it within 12 hours I should be ok and there will be no risk of pregnancy ..we did use a condom too...and I on the last week on my packet