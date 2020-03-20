Took my pill 9 hours late

Hello me and my boyfriend had sex on last Saturday night ...up until before that I took my pill on time every night ...I took it normal time that night and the next night but on Monday night I took it about 7 hours late and then on Thursday night I went to sleep without taking it and woke up during night to take it I was 9 hours late ...will this effect anything ...I am on the combination pill ...I heard if I take it within 12 hours I should be ok and there will be no risk of pregnancy ..we did use a condom too...and I on the last week on my packet
Hello, Sarah29! Thank you for posting.
You should be fine, yes. Especially as you used a condom and you are otherwise regular in taking your pill. If you are less than 24 hours late taking your pill, take your late pill as soon as you remember. Even if that means taking 2 the same day. Then continue taking the rest of your pills at your usual time.
HelenaMarch 20, 2020 - 2:21pm
