Vaginal cut / sexual health

Hi! I've never had this happen before so I'd like some advice!

Two nights ago I developed a vaginal cut (TMI but most likely cut from fingers), and I was bleeding for a bit. It stopped after 15 minutes so I wasn't worried about it.

The next morning, I had some old bleeding (it looked like what I usually get in the last days of my period, so I knew the cut hadn't reopened). I am on the contraceptive pill Gedarel so I took my regular morning pill, and later that day had sex without further protection. There was no bleeding whatsoever.

I'm just concerned, would this affect anything? Would the bleeding from the night before make the contraceptive pill less effective?

I feel a bit confused and could use some advice! Thank you.