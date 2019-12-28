Facebook Pixel
What is hpl vaccine and benefits of this vaccine at what age it should be taken

By Anonymous December 28, 2019 - 3:20am
 
Hello, Anon!

Thank you for your message today.

Do you mean HPV? HPV, or human papillomavirus, is a common virus that can lead to 6 types of cancers later in life. You can get HPV by having vaginal, anal, or oral sex with someone who has the virus. The HPV vaccine can protect your child from developing these cancers.

According to the CDC two doses of the HPV vaccine are recommended for boys and girls ages 11-12. If you wait until they’re older, they may need three doses instead of two.

best,
Helena

December 28, 2019 - 7:31am

