I have noticed reading articles that mention birth control and condoms. They could cause heart attacks so women should not use them as they are dangerous. Also they disrupt pregnancy. They should NOT be used.
Hello Anon
Thank you for your input!
If you believe birth control isn't the right thing for you, by all means don't take it. There is no scientific basis in your theory about the ill-health it causes, however.
Other women are fully entitled to use it, it is legal and most women don't want a huge family, nor can they afford it. It is a private decision that each woman makes for herself. It's nobody else's business.
May 6, 2020 - 7:26am
Susan
