There are many means of female contraception. Some are very low maintenance while others require that the woman must use them on a schedule. Many are quite effective while others aren’t. They are all different in how they work and their effectiveness. This article will discuss several of the most known contraception for women and how they work.

Implants

Implants that are used as birth control include one known as Nexplanon. This is a tiny and rod that is thin and is about the size of a matchstick. This implant discharges hormones into the body stopping the woman from getting pregnant. This implant is inserted in the woman’s arm and that is it – the woman is covered from becoming pregnant for up to 5 years. It is often referred to as the “get-it and forget-it” birth control.

IUD

Another tiny device that is inserted in the uterus is the IUD or Intrauterine Device. It is used because:

It is long term

Effective

Reversible

It is a very small flexible plastic shaped like T. There are several types and they all use the hormone progestin to prevent pregnancy. Their various types include:

Liletta - works for 7 years

Mirena -works for6 years

Kyleena - works for 5 years

Skyla - works for 3 years

Both – the IUD and implants have a 99% effective rate and when the woman wants to become pregnant, the implants are simply removed. Very low maintenance.

Birth Control shot

This depo shot – also known as Depo-Provera is a shot the woman gets every 3 months. It is a safe, accessible and private method of birth control that works well if you always get the injection on time. The shot for birth control contains the hormone progestin which prevents ovulation which stops a woman from becoming pregnant. When there is no egg in the tube, pregnancy does not occur. It also works by making the mucus in the cervix thicker which the sperm cannot get through, thus also preventing pregnancy. It is effective for 94% of the time.

Birth Control ring

The “birth control ring” or NuvaRing is a convenient and safe method of birth control that works well if it is always correctly used. A woman wears this small, flexible ring inside her vagina, and it stops pregnancy by releasing hormones into the body. This ring contains hormones such as progestin and estrogen. These are hormones that the bodies produce naturally. This ring is worn inside the vagina and the hormones are absorbed into the body by way of the vaginal lining. This stops ovulation, so there is no egg for a sperm to fertilize so no pregnancy can occur.

Mistakes made

A woman making a mistake such as forgetting to refill her prescription or not inserting the new ring on time or correctly are the major reasons for this contraception device not working.

Other types

These are only a few of the birth control methods that a woman can use. Others include:

Patch

Pill

Mini pill

Condoms

Cervical cap

Sponge

All of these in some way prevent the sperm from getting to the egg, thus preventing a pregnancy.